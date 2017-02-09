A teenage boy died after he fell off the rooftop of a building in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, 18-year-old Waqar, son of Ghafar, lost his life in the unfortunate incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s 13-D Block. His body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Injured

A 23-year-old man was injured in a road accident in the North Nazimabad area.

According to rescue sources, Jamil Khan was hit by a speeding vehicle while he was crossing a road in North Nazimabad. He was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.

