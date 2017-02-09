The Pakistan Navy, with the objective of devising procedures and techniques against conventional and non-conventional threats, will hold the fifth of a series of multinational naval exercises, AMAN 2017, from February 10 to 14.

Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, commander of the Pakistan Fleet, said at a media briefing on Wednesday that the country, which was exposed to a series of maritime related security challenges, was fast strengthening cooperation and mutual trust at regional and international levels.

AMAN 2017, an important component of these efforts, he said, was being participated by 36 countries, including China, US, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Britain, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Maldives and Nigeria.

The presence of these friendly countries from all over the world was a manifestation of the firm resolve of the international community towards peace and stability in the Indian Ocean, said Vice Admiral Hussaini.

Reiterating that through AMAN 17 the Pakistan Navy would strengthen its regional and extra-regional countries, he said 15 ships, along with two P3C Orion aircraft, five helicopters, 11 Special Operation Forces EOD teams, are also important modules of the exercise.

0



0







Multinational naval exercise AMAN 2017 set to begin on Feb 10 was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184933-Multinational-naval-exercise-AMAN-2017-set-to-begin-on-Feb-10/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Multinational naval exercise AMAN 2017 set to begin on Feb 10" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184933-Multinational-naval-exercise-AMAN-2017-set-to-begin-on-Feb-10.