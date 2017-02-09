The Sindh Rangers arrested over two dozen suspects in targeted raids on Wednesday, while also recovering a stash of weapons from a house in Landhi No 3.

A Rangers spokesman said they received information that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London activists had hidden weapons inside a house. A raid was conducted and an 8mm rifle, six 7mm rifles, two Kalashnikovs, a 9mm pistol, six magazines of different weapons and thousands of bullets were recovered.

Rangers teams conducted targeted raids in Korangi Town, Liaqatabad, New Karachi and Malir in which five criminals, including a worker of the militant wing of a political party and an extortionist, were held with illegal weapons and ammunition.

In separate raids in Shah Faisal, Jamshed Town and Lyari, six criminals including two of a militant wing of a political party, a Lyari gangster and an extortionist were held with weapons.

Six more suspects including a worker of a political party’s militant wing and two accused involved in sectarian killings were arrested with weapons in raids conducted in Landhi, Baldia and Orangi Town.

