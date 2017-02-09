The United Nations representative in Pakistan, Neil Buhne, has lauded the services of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and termed the institute a model institution in the world of specialised healthcare.

A spokesman for the SIUT said on Wednesday that the UN envoy paid a visit to SIUT. Buhney said the people living in many developing countries, including Pakistan, faced a variety of socio-economic issues and access to the health care is one of them.

He saluted the philosophy practised by SIUT and said the services rendered by the institute for the community should be emulated.

The envoy pointed out the role of the UN and its allied agencies which are working to improve the health sector. He said the UNDP was presently working on a country-wide program, which is phased over a five-year period, to focus on the primary health care.

He also underlined the need of a proper maternal health care and eradication of polio in which some success has been achieved.

He also complimented the SIUT on focusing the sector of medical education by imparting professional training to young females.

Buhney discussed the overall role of the UN in Pakistan, particularly in handling humanitarian crisis. He pointed out that his organisation had played an important role in the 2005 earthquake and the 2010floods.

Earlier, SIUT Director Prof Adib Rizvi, while welcoming the UN envoy, gave a presentation, saying the economic disparity existed in the society bought its impact on health services.

He said the public and government partnership was the cornerstone of the institute’s philosophy where treatment was given to people without any fee but with dignity.

0



0







UN envoy lauds SIUT services was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184931-UN-envoy-lauds-SIUT-services/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UN envoy lauds SIUT services" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184931-UN-envoy-lauds-SIUT-services.