Governor Zubair and Rangers DG Maj Gen Saeed discuss

city’s law and order situation

The new Sindh governor, Muhammad Zubair, met with Sindh Rangers DG Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed at the Governor’s House on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing crackdown against terrorist and other criminals in Karachi and the overall law and order situation in the province.

The governor said the economic, financial, and industrial activities carried out in Karachi had positive effects in the entire country. He added that a prosperous Karachi meant a prosperous Pakistan and nobody would be allowed to disturb peace in the city.

He acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by police, Rangers and personnel other law-enforcement agencies for restoring law and order in the province.

He added that these sacrifices would not be allowed to go in vain and the operation in Karachi would continue on an indiscriminate basis.

The Sindh Rangers chief informed the governor about steps taken by paramilitary force to maintain peace in Karachi.

Nepalese ambassador

The ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan, Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, met with the governor at the Governor’s House.

The governor said the biggest issue faced by Pakistan was the energy shortfall and several mega projects had been planned by the government to address this crisis.

He added that due importance was being given to energy projects as they were part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said the restoration of peace in Sindh had created great prospects for investors.

The Nepalese ambassador said that the international community acknowledged the restoration of stability and peace in Pakistan, especially in Sindh. He added that prospective businessmen from Nepal were willing to invest in Sindh.

The Sindh governor also met with provincial ombudsman Asad Ashraf Malik and appreciated the services rendered by the office to provide speedy justice to people and resolve the public complaints.

