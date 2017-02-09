Nurses’ strike continues for second day as talks fail

The nurses of Karachi’s major public hospitals continued their boycott of work and staged a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club for a second consecutive day on Wednesday demanding their promotions and allowances.

Several surgeries at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the Civil Hospital Karachi and the National Institute of Child Health were postponed because of the nurses going on a strike. However, the nurses performed their duties at emergency wards of these hospitals.

United under the platform of the Joint Nurses Action Committee, a large number of nurses staged a protest demonstration outside the KPC demanding promotions and allowances similar to that granted to the their colleagues in other provinces.

They chanted slogans against then Sindh government, the Pakistan People’s Party, the provincial health department and the chief minister for not accepting their demands.

The nurses vowed to continue boycotting work and protesting until they were granted their time-scale promotions, allowances and other dues.

The nurses caused great inconvenience to patients and their attendants as several elective surgeries, minor operations, laboratory services and routine procedures in the wards of public hospitals could not be performed and in extreme cases, senior and junior doctors had to acquire the services of technicians to carry out surgeries.

The officials at the JPMC, the CHK and the NICH said patients were suffering because of the nurses’ strike. They urged the protesting nurses and the provincial government to sort out their issues for the sake of patients’ relief.

They said patients were compelled to visit private hospitals and the entire healthcare system could collapse if nurses continued their boycott for another couple of days.

Talks fail

A delegation of provincial health department led by additional secretary admin spoke with the representatives of the protesting nurses but failed to convince them to call off their strike.

The additional secretary health said the nurses’ demands be conveyed to the health secretary and minister.

Aijaz Kaleri, a representative of the nurses, said they had been asking for time-scale promotions, health and risk allowances, and payment of stipends to nursing students for the last one year but nobody had paid any heed to their demands.

“Last week, we had held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club and warned the authorities that we would be compelled to go on a strike but nobody took us seriously,” he lamented.

“Even now when nurses in the entire province are boycotting health services, nobody is taking them seriously,” he added.

“Perhaps they are waiting for the nurses to stop working in wards too. We are aware of the problems faced by6 patients but we too have problems and issues. If our demands are not met within the next 24 hours, we will be forced to boycott work in emergency departments too.”

Where is the minister?

Provincial health minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro has not been seen or heard for two days while patients are suffering at public hospitals in the province.

“It is the job of the health minister to talk to the protesting nurses and convince them to call of their strike,” a senior health official told The News.

“But the health minister doesn’t seem to be bothered about the sufferings being faced by patients.”

The official said both the health minister and health secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho were “extremely egoistic” and would not speak with the nurses even if their strike continues for over a week.

“Eventually the chief minister will have to intervene and on his initiative, either the secretary or the minister will be sent to talk to the protesting nurses. Otherwise, these two won’t take any step to end the boycott,” he added.

