This refers to the article, ‘Makers and takers’ (Jan 29) by Syed Mohibullah Shah. It is shocking that $12 trillion have been plundered from the third world nations and parked either in the safe havens of the rich countries or the off-shore jurisdictions under their control. The writer goes on to quote several studies of prestigious universities and think-tanks which indicate that the instruments of power in many poor, developing countries are hijacked or controlled by the so-called ‘takers’ who abuse, manipulate and rob these poor, hapless countries and then conveniently transfer their assets to the western safe havens. On the other hand, when we mention someone who can do something for his or her country, we call them the ‘makers’ of the country.

In Pakistan Dr A Q Khan and Abdul Sattar Edhi fall into the category of ‘makers’. In fact, the PTI chairman, Imran Khan, and the prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, are both ‘makers’ of the country. The PTI chairman is building hospitals in the country whereas the prime minister is laying a cob-web of motorways and national highways as well as spearheading the CPEC project. All these are important and unavoidable tools for the country’s modern progress. To reduce the chances of takers taking over and to ensure that makers have a way in Pakistan, the ordinary citizen needs to play an innovative role. An energised, democratic, educated and conscientious population is the only path to ensure that ‘makers’ are searched and identified to take on critical leadership roles for this state’s rapid trajectory into the 22nd century.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahor

0



0







Makers and takers was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184912-Makers-and-takers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Makers and takers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184912-Makers-and-takers.