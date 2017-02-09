A costly project

This refers to the article, ‘Neelum-Jhelum’ (Feb 5), by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer highlights the gross incompetence of the controversial Neelum-Jhelum project. The project was started at a cost of Rs18 billion in 1989. Since then almost Rs500 billion has been spent on the project.

This huge gap between the budgeted cost and the actual cost spent on the budget is the result of different policies adopted by successive governments. At present – all thanks to the project’s mismanagement – the cost of generating one MW of energy has been hiked to $5million while other countries are generating energy at less than $2million/MW. How will the country afford the high cost of the project? Will the energy produced by the project be affordable for the people?

M Saleem Chaudhry

Lahore

