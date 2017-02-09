OIC’s silence

This refers to the dismal role played by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing and highlighting the deteriorating peace situation in Syria and Iraq and threats to Iran. The role of the OIC in taking a firm stand to stop genocide and innocent killings in Syria, Iraq, Kashmir and Palestine has become merely symbolic. It is very unfortunate that once peaceful countries have now become an unfortunate sight of mass destruction. Many cities have been destroyed. The OIC has not been able to take a stand on bringing an end to these atrocities.

Unless all Muslim countries unite together, external forces will keep on spreading violence. Pakistan too needs to jump in quickly with an effective plan to stimulate the Muslim world and make the OIC an effective organisation that can protect the interests of Muslim states.

Aleem Ahmed

Islamabad

