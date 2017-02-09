NJHP’s tunnel excavation to finish in April

LAHORE: Excavation of 68.5-kilometre long tunnels, the most critical part of the 969-megawatt Neelum Jhelum hydropower project, is expected to be complete in April this year, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials, briefing chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) during his visit to the project’s site, said the breakthrough of the right tunnel is also likely to be achieved by then.

Wapda chairman reviewed pace of construction work, including composite dam, spillway, de-sander, diversion tunnel and power house during the visit.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved during the last six months. Most of the critical activities have successfully been carried out and the project is heading towards its completion at a good pace.

Notably, excavation of left tunnel of the Neelum Jhelum hydropower project was completed in October 2016.

Hussain asked the project management to ensure construction under the stipulated standards. He also directed them to maintain the construction pace in order to ensure the project’s completion within the timelines.

Officials said the construction work on the project started in 2008, but it remained slow due to financial constraints and the project’s redesigning. They added that most of the bottlenecks have been removed during the present regime.

Consequently, the construction work gained momentum and the project is now 90 percent complete. Two of the four generating units have been assembled, while the remaining two units are being assembled.

Officials said the first unit of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project will be ready for wet commissioning test run in February 2018, whereas rest of the three units will also commence test run by April 2018.

