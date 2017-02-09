ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 766 companies in January, a statement said on Wednesday.

Incorporation of new companies has witnessed an unprecedented 48 percent growth in three months with constant increasing trend, it added. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan introduced numerous facilitation measures simultaneously with the introduction of new company law through Companies Ordinance in November 2016.

Although the Companies Ordinance 2016 was withdrawn on rejection by the Senate, a variety of facilitative measures were announced by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman Zafar Hijazi in December 2016.

He anticipated that these measures would lead to 100 percent increase in the rate of new company incorporation in a few months. So far, the growth failed to substantiate his claim. Around 86 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 11 percent companies were registered as single member companies.

Three percent of the companies were registered as public unlisted, association’s not-for-profit, and foreign companies.

The service sector took the lead with the incorporation of 151 companies, construction with 88; followed by trading with 46, information technology with 44, education with 30, food and beverages and tourism with 25 each, real estate development and engineering with 20 each, pharmaceutical with 16, communication with 14 and 287 companies were registered in other sectors.

Moreover, three foreign companies were also registered by the Company Registration Office in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.

Foreign investment has been reported in 49 new companies.

These companies have foreign investors from Australia, Bahrain, China, Denmark, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands, Philippines, Oman, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK and the US.

During the month, the highest number of companies, ie, 252 was registered at the Company Registration Office (CRO) Islamabad; followed by 247 and 158 companies registered at CRO Lahore and Karachi, respectively.

The Company Registration Offices in Peshawar registered 44 companies, Multan 33, Faisalabad 20, Quetta nine, Sukkur two and Company Registration Office Gilgit-Baltistan registered one company.

