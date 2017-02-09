Melbourne

London copper climbed on Wednesday, boosted by supply concerns after miner BHP Billiton said it would halt output at the world´s biggest copper mine during a strike set to begin this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.3 percent to $5,869 a tonne by 0054 GMT, erasing 0.9 percent losses from the previous session. Prices are still some way from a two-month top of $6,007 a tonne reached on Feb. 1. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 1.3 percent to 47,390 yuan a tonne. "Our view is that the copper market will continue to tighten over the course of this year and supply disruptions are part of that view," said Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney. "We are looking for $3 a pound ($6,614 a tonne) for this year." BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world´s biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.

