Karachi

Active trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said looking at the trade transactions in the market, the spot rates would likely to increase in a day or two, as there was huge demand for the local cotton, amid a decline in the production against domestic demand.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 15,000 bales from 13 stations, amid a price of Rs6,100/maund to Rs7,050/maund.

Trading stations included Mirpur Mathelo, Pano Aqil, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Chichawatni, Bahawalpur, Fort Abbas, Hasilpur, Sadiqabad, Khanewal, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur and Haroonabad.

