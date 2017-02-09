Bengaluru

Gold on Wednesday held near three-month highs hit the session before, buoyed as political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe stoked safe-haven demand.

Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,234.20 per ounce by 0307 GMT.

On Tuesday, the metal touched its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,235.78. U.S. gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,236.30 an ounce.

"The biggest momentum behind gold is the fact that the Fed did not raise rates in the recent meeting, some uncertainties brought by U.S. President Donald Trump´s policies and a weaker dollar," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group.

"Gold prices will continue to rise until mid-February on uncertainties in the U.S. and Europe.

But, once January CPI data is released, it will give an idea about the possibility of a rate hike in March," Shu added.

