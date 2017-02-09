Hot Now

SHANGHAI: China´s yuan firmed slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, in part supported by corporate dollar sales after the greenback climbed to one-week highs overnight in global markets.

Traders said the market took in stride the larger-than-expected fall in China´s foreign exchange reserves reported on Tuesday, noting that outflows appeared to be easing.

Prior to market open, the official yuan midpoint, guided by the People´s Bank of China, was fixed at 6.8849 per dollar, the weakest in three weeks, 0.36 percent softer than the previous fix of 6.8604. The softer midpoint reflected gains in the dollar.

The greenback is benefiting from technical buying after recent losses and from mounting political uncertainty ahead of a number of crucial elections in Europe.

Traders said a stronger dollar quickly attracted companies to sell their holdings of the currency.

Spot yuan opened at 6.8855 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8843 by midday, 18 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.01 percent stronger than the midpoint.

"The market was balanced in the morning with companies spontaneously selling some dollar positions," said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting state banks did not emerge in the market to offer dollar liquidity.

0



0







Yuan stable was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184896-Yuan-stable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Yuan stable" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184896-Yuan-stable.