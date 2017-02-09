SYDNEY: U.S. soybean prices rose for a third session on Wednesday to hit their highest in 12 days, supported by strong demand for U.S. supplies.

Corn markets were flat after gains of around 1.3 percent the day before, while wheat prices were also steady. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade had climbed 0.26 percent to $10.45-1/4 a bushel by 0356 GMT.

They earlier marked their highest since Jan. 27 at 10.47-1/4. Analysts said soybean prices were being supported by strong appetite for U.S. supplies, especially as Chinese traders trickle back to work after the Lunar New Year holiday.

"Chinese buyers are back in the market this week, which is helping to underpin prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported weekly soybean export inspections of 1.636 million tonnes, topping market forecasts that ranged from 900,000 to 1.2 million. Traders are also turning their attention to the USDA´s monthly supply and demand report, due Thursday.

