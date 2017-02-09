Stock closed flat on Wednesday while wary investors sat on their hands for market moving news as the quarterly earnings season ended, dealers said.

“Volatility prevailed in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 175 points and an intraday low of 117 points to finally close on a flat note,” said analyst Nabeel Haroon at JS Global said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.03 percent or 15.57 points to close at 49,874.96 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.01 percent or 2.82 points to end at 26,964.60 points. As many as 426 scrips were active of which 236 advanced, 177 declined and 13 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 498.187 million as compared to 397.226 million shares a day earlier.

Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said equities closed little changed after trading in narrow range despite witnessing healthy activity as volumes and turnover on benchmark index both saw a jump of 58 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

“Notably, most activity was focused in sideboards and speculative plays while major sectors apart from financials and select E&Ps garnered little interest.”

Lower-than-expected earnings announcements by MCB Bank (MCB) down 2.9 percent and Engro Fertilizers (EFERT) down 1.2 percent resulted in both names coming under sellers’ wrath, while Cherat Cement (CHCC) closed 0.3 percent up despite announcing higher than expected earnings.

As expected, gas utilities maintained their northbound ride on reports of planned second gas pipleline for RLNG import; Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Co (SNGP) both surged 5.0 percent.

Moreover, steel sector came in limelight and closed higher as investors cheered a recent notice by National Tariff Commission (NTC) that imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese imports of galvanized steel for a period of 5 years. International Steels (ISL), International Industries (INIL) and Aisha Steel (ASL) all surged 5.0 percent.

Going forward, analysts see market to remain choppy in near-term with KSE-100 Index finding strong resistance at 50K level.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Sanofi Aventis up by Rs122.59 to end at Rs2,900.74/share and Rafhan Maize up Rs109 to end at Rs7,619/share.

Companies reflecting highest losses include Wyeth Pakistan down Rs211.30 to Rs4,359.70/share and Pakistan Tobacco down Rs40 to end at Rs1,160/share. Highest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemicals with a turnover of 39.19 million shares. The scrip shed 41 paisas to close at Rs10.69/share. Dost Steels was second with a turnover of 37.342 million shares. It gained Rs1.0 to end at Rs15.63/share. Power cement was third with a turnover of 36.54 million shares. It gained 68 paisas to finish at Rs17.25/share.

