Burgeoning flower trade needs government support to bloom

HYDERABAD: The trend of developing commercial flower gardens in Sindh is on the rise despite unavailability of processing units, proximate weigh-stations, proper collection points, warehousing, and other market facilities. The producers believe these accessibilities may boost the business of potential floriculture.

Reports collected from growers reveal that for the last three-four years small farmers, who possess small pieces of family lands, are inclined to utilise them by establishing rose gardens with variety of flowers. Because, flower business is lucrative for producers, labour, and traders at all levels.

The farmers of rose gardens earn daily income to ease their families, as compared to those depending on cotton, wheat, sugarcane and wait for six--seven months to harvest and receive their share in shape of grains and cash. That is why this cash crop has more attraction for growers, who look possibilities to spare their pieces of family lands for establishing flower gardens.

Elderly floriculturists said the high quality flowers are being widely used during various happy occasions like weddings, birthdays, and other get-togethers in many cities. That is why almost all the cities of Pakistan, specifically urban centers of Sindh, have a commercial demand for floristry business.

The demand of this sweet-scented botanical product is growing throughout the country, giving a reason for establishing more and more flower gardens. Earlier, these producers had to supply their product to Hyderabad, Karachi, and other major cities of Pakistan through trains. Hyderabad being a center to connect the major cities of the country through trains had its distinction as the main producer and supplier of roses to Karachi, Punjab, and major cities of KP and Balochistan.

Majeed Malah, a graduate of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam took over the family business of growing flowers and spared some time for training in related fields for promoting horticulture in the province.

He knows how to till the land, the requirement of water, and avoid any loss due to pests or viral diseases."We have some pesticides to protect the yield but it needs further protective measures," he said.

Mallah had started his business with flower farming on his three-acre family land. Now he is growing various varieties of high quality flowers, marigold, desi gulab (native rose), tuberose, Glendora, jasmine, and Della on 28 acres of land.

Except for rose, all other varieties have their seasons. Some varieties are only available in the market in the winter --from September to March. Cut flower production is a new emerging trend in Sindh, which has a potential market specifically in the province and other major cities.

Desi gulab is the only variety that comes to market daily. Women pickers reach flower fields at around 5 am and take one or two hours to collect the flowers. Male workers pack them in boxes with water and ice carefully and load them onto market-bound vehicles.

The pickers use sickle, pruning shears, and hands, depending on the variety of flowers to keep the product safe. They do not care about the cold or any difficulty and reach the site for work on time without fail every day.

Hyderabad and parts of Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas districts are said to be the major producers of varieties of flowers. Only in Hyderabad district, growers have small and largest gardens comprising around 9000--10,000 acre lands with roses of different varieties.

Previously, there were more vehicles supplying flowers from Hyderabad to major Karachi flower market, but now roses also being grown in Karachi's Malir, Gadap, and parts of Thatta, which have easy access to market.

The value of roses depends on season and supply of product to market in the early morning. For example, if a truck reaches the marekt before 7 am it may receive a better price than the late comer.

According to growers, rose is a fragile and perishable item. It neither survives in heat nor in the freezing cold. It needs normal weather.

Rain always affects the market rate of flowers: it drops down to 50 percent. If normally its rate is Rs40--50 per kg in market, it drops to Rs20 per kg immediately and producers suffer.

These people do not have space to dry flowers, especially rose, which has potential market locally and abroad. Presently, they use rooftops for drying roses, using traditional mechanism, because they are unaware about the modern techniques to protect these flowers and maintain its colour and scent.

For this the producers and traders call for fresh study of production, marketing potential and challenges of flowers business in Sindh.

This may also call for the development of processing units near Hyderabad. Similarly, identifying the places of developing collection points with weigh station and establishing warehouses are required to provide access to traders and exporters to benefit the producers and workforce in this emerging industry.

