Dumping duties on China’s galvanised steel items imposed

KARACHI: The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on Chinese imports of galvanized steel coils/sheets to protect local industry from products overcapacity, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

“The duty, which is in the range of 6.09-40.47 percent, will be in force for a period of five years starting February 08, 2017,” said International Steels Limited (ISL) in a statement issued to Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX). It said imports galvanized steel coils/sheets from other sources would be exempt from such duty.

“The duty would not be levied on imports that are to be used as inputs in products destined solely for exports.” The ISL – the sole producer of galvanised coils in Pakistan – in 2015 complained that Chinese companies were dumping galvanised and colour coated steel coils into the country at below market prices, causing material injury to the local manufacturer.

The company then said price under-cutting led to a decline in sales and profitability in addition to the inventory buildup.

China is the world’s biggest steel producer accounting for nearly half of the global supplies. Some developed economies have already slapped as much as 266 percent anti-dumping duties on cheap Chinese steel products.

The ISL statement said the NTC initiated anti-dumping investigation on august 11, 2015 on the request of domestic industry producing galvanized steel coils and sheets against the dumping of same products from China into Pakistan causing material injury to local industry.

“The Commission established the domestic industry suffered material injury on account of increase in volume of dumped imports, price undercutting, price depression, decline in market share, sales, capacity utilization, return on investment, negative effect on cash flows and increase in inventories,” it added.

The NTC, in 2015, also slapped 8.31 to 19.04 percent duties on Chinese cold rolled coils on the same ground.

The imposed anti dumping duty on Chinese galvanised steel products, the analyst said, is likely to benefit the local industry as a whole. Especially, local steel mills, which are weighing expansion, will be encouraged to speed up the planned capacity boost.

A local player Aisha Steel Mills Limited, last year, unveiled its plan to install a galvanising plant with a production capacity of 250,000 tons/annum.

Pakistan’s steel demand hovers around eight million tons as against the production of five to six million tons. Imports meet the demand and supply shortfall. The infrastructure developments, led by $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, are boosting local per capita steel consumption, which is, currently one of the lowest in the world. Currently, between 500 and 700 steel mills, including furnaces and rolling mills are operating in the country.

