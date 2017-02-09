Nepra, ministry at odds over Rs62b burden on KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and Ministry of Water and Power are at loggerheads on the question of burdening consumers of Karachi Electric (K-Electric) with additional Rs62 billion as now the regulator through official communication to the ministry has replied that no excess amount was charged from the consumers as uniform tariff was applicable throughout Pakistan including Karachi.

In an official communication sent out by Nepra’s Registrar to secretary W & P states that this is with reference to MoW&P u.o. No.P.F. 5(3)12016 dated Jan 26, 2017, wherein certain concerns have been raised that KE consumers were made to pay additional Rs62 billion due to non-adjustment of improved Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses and thermal efficiency in the base tariff of KE.

At the outset, Nepra is of the view that the allegations contained in the Ministry’s letter are misconceived, malicious, biased on a lack of understanding of the concept of performance based Multi Year Tariff (MYT) regime, regulatory framework and contrary to the factual position and record.

The official communication of Nepra states: ‘please note that there has been no excess amount charged from the consumers of K-Electric, owing to the fact that a uniform tariff is applicable throughout Pakistan including KE consumers.

‘Although, Nepra determines separate tariff for each of the Ex-Wapda Discos and KE, however, GoP following its own socio economic objectives provides subsidy or levy surcharge in order to make the consumer end tariff uniform, all across the country. Thus, the presumption of overburdening KE consumers is not correct.’

It further states: ‘please be informed that the MYT determination or KE issued by the Nepra on September 10, 2002, was a performance based tariff which was approved keeping in view the guidelines of MoW&P and the tariff model proposed by international consultant M/S Price Waterhouse Coopers engaged by Privatisation Commission. Comments from all stakeholders including Ministry of Finance, Ministry or Commerce, Ministry of industries & Production, Planning Commission were taken into consideration. Under the MYT determination, a tariff of Rs4.74/KWh was approved thus raising it by 6.5% as against KE proposed increase in tariff of 16.0%.

Further, the tariff was set at T&D losses of 35 percent against the actual reported T&D losses of 40.1% thus providing an upfront relief to the consumers to the extent or 5.1%. The concept of performance based tariff awarded to KE was such that it was not allowed a pre determined fixed return on its existing and future investments unlike from its own resources in generation, transmission and distribution system. To cap any excessive profits and to extend relief to consumers, a Claw Back Mechanism was made part of MYT determination through which KE was required to share its yearly profit above 12% with consumers on allowed Regulatory Asset Base (RAB). The performance based regime or KE is different from the tariff regime of ex- Wapda Disco and power generation companies. In the case of latter, a predetermined, fixed return on investment is made part of the tariff. The scope and objectives of these two regimes are different. Therefore, conclusions drawn as per the subject are not only incorrect but based on sheer misunderstanding of performance based MYT regime. All effort has been made through the letter of MoW&P to give an impression that the consumers of Karachi have been discriminated against as compared to the rest of the Pakistan. This is not only deplorable but also tantamount to sowing the seeds of discord in society and weakening the foundation of Federation of Islamic Republic or Pakistan.

‘It appears to be a blatant attempt to malign and undermine the performance and achievements of Nepra and the present government. Such lawless and unfounded allegations could have serious repercussions on the smooth functioning of the entire power sector,’ the Nepra letter concluded.

