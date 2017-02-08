NEW DELHI: Throwing its weight behind India, the US on Tuesday moved the United Nations for banning Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, foreign media has reported. The US, supported by the UK and France, moved a proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, but it has once again been opposed by China.

The proposal was finalised after "consultations" between Washington and New Delhi, a source said, adding the Chinese action came just before the expiry of the 10-day deadline for any proposal to be adopted or blocked or to be put on hold. The 'hold' remains for six months and can be further extended by three months. During this period, it can be anytime converted into a 'block', thereby, ending the life of the proposal.

