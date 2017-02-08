LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said sensitive agencies and Chaudhry Sher Ali had been involved in a smear campaign against him.

Talking to the media at the Punjab Assembly, he said originally there were only 15 accused nominated in the FIR in the Model Town incident. But, now over a 100 names have been included in it, he added.

Rana Sanaullah categorically stated that he was positive that sensitive agencies had been active in a smear campaign against him and Chaudhry Sher Ali too was a key player in this campaign intended to defile his image.

On being asked about details in this regard, the law minister said he had told the names of the agencies to the relevant quarters. He came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf saying that Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and PTI were two versions of the same agenda machine whose task was to hamper the progress being made by the government. He said in their lust for power, the PTI had put the interest of the people at risk and was opposing even the most important projects of the public welfare.

He said this approach of attempts to block institutional and public development by the PTI would not be allowed to prevail and the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s commitment to institutional development and public welfare would defeat all negative tactics.

