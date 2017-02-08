KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would pay attention to Karachi after the Panama issue ended.

Addressing a seminar at the Expo Centre, Karachi, he said that poor patients were treated free of cost at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He said that the Sindh government was oblivious to resolving the water issue in the metropolis. Most of the population of the city is being deprived of water.

The provincial government is paying attention to corruption instead of finding solutions to issues, said a statement issued here. He expressed his disappointment over the non-availability of water.

Imran said that water mafia, under the supervision of political influence, was increasing the problems for the people. After Lahore and Peshawar, the Shaukat Khanum hospital will also be completed soon in Karachi, he added. People come into politics to earn money and are least bothered to serve the masses and their voters whereas, he said, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, which was established at the cost of 70 crore, was giving Rs4 billion treatment free of cost annually and very soon this hospital will start operating in the city. Upon his arrival in the city, he visited Darul Aloom Farooquia and condoled the death of Moulana Saleemullah Khan.

