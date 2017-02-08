LANDIKOTAL: Three members of an Amn Lashkar were killed and two others wounded when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in Bazaar Zakhakhel area in Landikotal on Tuesday night, tribal sources said.

The sources said some gunmen ambushed a vehicle of Zakhakhel Amn Committee members during routine patrol in Brag locality in Zakhakhel. Three peace committee members identified as Qadir Khan Afridi, Badar Nawab Afridi and Hukamran Khan Afridi were killed on the spot.

Another two persons sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital in Peshawar. Salamat Khan Afridi, a resident of Zakhakhel area, told The News by phone that dozens of the members of the peace committee rushed to the spot and cordoned off the locality.

He said those who were behind the killings had been besieged and an exchange of firing was taking place between the two sides. However, Zakhakhel peace body and independent sources didn't share any details about the attackers.

Meanwhile, the security forces during a search and clearance operation recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition form a compound near Bagyari area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency. A suspect, whose identity couldn't be known, was arrested and taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation, the sources said.

