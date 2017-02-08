ISLAMABAD: Accountability (ehtesab) of the superior court judges has been pledged repeatedly but never done. However, what looked impossible in the past may happen now.

Sources said that final show cause notices have been issued to a few judges of high court amid growing demand from the legal fraternity to pursue accountability process in the superior judiciary.

Though the relevant quarters are hesitant to talk on the subject, sources said that final show cause notices have been issued in five cases. Last year it courts on charges of misconduct while dropping cases against two other honourable judges.

However, later the process got slowed down because of unexplained reasons. Now, the sources said under the incumbent Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, again the focus is being shifted on judiciary’s self accountability.

According to the Constitution, a judge belonging to the superior judiciary could only be removed under Article 209 of the Constitution by the Supreme Judicial Council. The SJC is headed by the CJP and comprises two next most senior judges of the SC, and two most senior chief justices of high courts.

The Article 209 says that if, after inquiring into the matter, the Council reports to the president that it is of the opinion that the judge is incapable of performing the duties or has been guilty of misconduct, the president may remove the judge from office.

However, the fact remains that ever since the enactment of Article 209 in 1973, not even a single judge of the high court and Supreme Court has been removed from office by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had declared the year 2015-2016 as the year of judicial accountability. Chief Justice Jamali’s focus on accountability within the judiciary was welcomed by many but practically nothing happened.

Although there has been demand to make the process of judges accountability more transparent, last year the apex court barred the media from reporting the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council. There is no public record available of how many complaints have been filed before the Supreme Judicial Council and what their fate is.

0



0







Judiciary moves to hold itself accountable, finally was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184830-Judiciary-moves-to-hold-itself-accountable-finally/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Judiciary moves to hold itself accountable, finally" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184830-Judiciary-moves-to-hold-itself-accountable-finally.