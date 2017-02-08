ISLAMABAD/LONDON: The government has decided to bring Altaf Hussain, self-exiled chief of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), back to Pakistan to face court trials over hate speech.

Red warrants were issued for the arrest of Altaf Hussain after the approval from the Ministry of Interior, sources said on Tuesday. The red warrants were sent to the UK to seek its help in the arrest of Altaf Hussisn.

The interior ministry spokesman said Altaf was wanted to law enforcement agencies for his involvement in several heinous crimes committed in Pakistan, Farooq was a close confidant of the MQM founder and a senior party leader when he fled the country in 1992.

The News has learnt that Interpol will send a red warrant to the NCA when received by Pakistan. According to an NCA spokesman, until Tuesday, no warrant was received and action would be taken as per the law when the warrant is received.

Interpol told The News: “If or when police in any of Interpol’s 190 member countries share information with the General Secretariat in Lyon in relation to investigations and fugitives, this information remains under the ownership of that member country. Interpol does not, therefore, comment on specific cases or individuals except in special circumstances and with approval of the member country concerned.”

Scotland Yard also confirmed that investigation into the broadcasts of an individual, linked with the MQM, continues. According to a spokesman, the Scotland Yard is in receipt from Pakistan of speeches and transcript along with the video material linked with this investigation. There are several broadcasts which are being looked into.

