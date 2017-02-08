NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told members of parliament that after the Indian army carried out "surgical strikes" against Pakistan in September, he was astonished to see some MPs’ statements, reports foreign media.

“Put your hand on your heart and ask yourselves if that was right," he said in a strong rebuke. Though opposition leaders had initially said they backed Modi's decision for action against Pakistan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi quickly demanded that the claim be backed with evidence.

"When you saw the mood of the nation, you had to change your stance," Modi said and added: "You are troubled with the surgical strikes. You cannot bear good work done by others. It is unsettling for you to digest the facts. Deal with it."

