PESHAWAR: Mashal Malik, wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Tuesday urged the world community to take notice of growing atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

"The Kashmiri women are passing through the worst phase of their history in the Indian occupied Kashmir," he told a seminar on creating awareness against violence on women at a hotel here. She said that Indian forces were subjecting the Kashmiri women to the worst kind of violence. "They are facing both physical and mental torture at the hands of occupation forces," she added.

However, Mashal Malik said that Kashmiri women were taking part in the freedom movement and rendering tremendous sacrifices. Mashal Malik underscored the need for creating awareness among women in Pakistan against the atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri women. "They are not afraid of death. They want to be buried draped in Pakistan's flag after martyrdom," she added.

