MANSEHRA: The residents of Upper Kohistan have announced to resist any move by the government to make Palas a part of their district.

“We will never say welcome to the people of Palas. It would be better for them to accept the Supreme Court verdict in letter and spirit and remain as the residents of a tehsil of the newly notified Lower Lohistan district," Malik Sakhi, a local elder told a jirga held in Dassu to decide the future strategy in light of apex court verdict on Tuesday.

The jirga, which was attended by elders and people of Kandia and Dassu tehsils in Upper Kohistan was unanimous that they would never accept inclusion of Palas as a tehsil of their district.

The people of Palas tehsil had floated two options for the government after the apex court upheld chief minister’s notification of bifurcation of Kohistan into two districts last month. They had said that they would never wanted to be a part of Lower Kohistan and their old status of a tehsil of Upper Kohistan should be retained or Palas should be given the status of district headquarters of the newly notified district instead of Pattan.

“We give Chief Minister Pervez Khattak a deadline of February 10 to notify Palas as a tehsil of Lower Kohistan, otherwise we would come onto streets for our rights,” said Sakhi.

