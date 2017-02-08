PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday sought report about whereabouts of the missing employee of Khassadar Force within two days.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Younas Thaheem directed the commissioner Bannu to submit report on whereabouts of the missing employees whether he is present or not in the internment centre at Lakki Marwat.

The court issued direction in writ petition of Lal Marjan, in which she claimed that her son Khan Said was serving in Khassadar Force and the security forces picked him up from Mosazai Ada in 2011 and since then he remained missing.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Asad Jan, said recently the petitioner had received information that her son was shifted to an internment centre in Lakki Marwat, but the authorities have neither confirming his presence nor allowing the mother to meet her son.

Additional assistant of commissioner Bannu informed the court that they had sent a letter to security forces officials regarding confirming whether he was shifted or not to the internment centre. Deputy Attorney General Musarratullah Khan said that the commissioner did not receive reply from the security forces.

