PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has agreed to the proposal to form Islamic Ideological Council at the provincial level and hinted at the re-visiting of the entire curriculum after consulting Ulema from all schools of thought.

Addressing a press conference after receiving a delegation of Muttahida Ulema Board at Chief Minister's House, he assured that the recommendations and the proposals of the Ulema would be given practical shape, adding that the provincial government within its powers would make legislations if necessary.

Pervez Khattak said that under the 31(2) section of the Constitution, the federal and provincial governments were bound to make legislations to mould the laws in consonance with Islamic injunctions.

It was mandatory for the governments to promote Islamic teachings and make all-out efforts in this regard but unfortunately the previous governments paid no heed to it, he added. The chief minister said his government was going all-out for improved educational system and putting it along Islamic lines.

He said the government formed Muttahida Ulema Board for the first time in the history of the province. Pervez Khattak thanked the Ulema for reforming the entire curriculum of the schools and assured his government was doing all to reconcile the education system with the Islamic teachings and uprooting corruption and interest from the society.

The chief minister said it was the only provincial government that enacted various laws including laws for banishing interest and corruption as it was the collective responsibility and the need of the hour for a transformed society.

