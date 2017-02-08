PESHAWAR: After recovering from illness, former provincial minister Iftikhar Khan Jhagra has become active in politics again. On February 5, he hosted a convention of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers at his spacious residence in Jhagra village located near Peshawar city. Eyewitnesses said it was a large gathering despite the rain. Some estimated the attendance at 2,000-plus.

Jhagra had invited the PPP provincial leaders to the convention. Party activists from Peshawar district were also invited. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Barrister Masood Kausar was conspicuous by his presence.

PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's newly appointed president Humayun Khan, who too is a former provincial minister, was the main speaker. He praised Jhagra for his services to the party. "Jhagra is not a mere name. It signifies a movement. This huge gathering at the Jhagra village today proves that people love Iftikhar Jhagra and the PPP," remarked Humayun Khan.

In his speech, Jhagra said he had inherited service to masses from his late father. "I have always adhered to principled politics and would continue to do my utmost to serve the masses," he pledged.

The speakers on the occasion reiterated the PPP's founding creed to struggle for the rights of the people at all times and in every circumstances. They also highlighted their commitment to defend the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at every forum.

Jhagra, who has been part of the PPP for years except a brief period when he joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been regularly contesting elections to the provincial assembly. He has won and also lost from his rural Peshawar constituency.

Though the polls are still far away in May 2018, it is clear that Jhagra by holding the PPP workers convention has signalled his intention that he will again be a contender for this seat on his party's ticket. It was like an early start of his election campaign. And going by past results, he would be a formidable candidate from this constituency.

