DIR: The district administration of Upper Dir and the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials said on Tuesday that the Lowari Tunnel would be reopened for traffic on Friday (Feb 10).

The NHA officials informed the district administration of Upper Dir and Chitral through a letter that vehicles would not be allowed to enter Chitral via Lowari Tunnel on Wednesday, the alternate day that had been fixed instead of Tuesday.

Vehicles are allowed to travel to Chitral through the Lowari Tunnel on Friday and Tuesday. However, it couldn't be opened to traffic due to heavy snowfall at various places. Nehergah, Maina and other places in the Upper Dir side of the tunnel and Baradum from Chitral side received heavy snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner of Upper Dir Muhammad Usman Mehsud and focal person of the district administration for Lowari Tunnel Fareedullah Khan said they had made arrangements to clear the snow.

However, the NHA sources said that a massive avalanche and landslide hit Chitral and blocked the main road leading to Lowari Tunnel. The sources said that it would take to remove the avalanche and landslide from the road and open it for traffic.

