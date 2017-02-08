Says Pakistan more secure, peaceful compared to 2013;

‘more roads to be constructed in south Punjab’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said in the fourth phase of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), more roads will be constructed in south Punjab.

Talking to elected public representatives, the CM said during three and a half years term of the PML-N government is witness to transparency and special attention has been paid on the top standards during the completion of all projects.

He said the Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP) is the mega project of billions of rupees of the country’s history which focuses on development of rural areas by rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads there.

The CM said the government has adopted zero tolerance policy towards corruption that is delivering positive results and international institutions also recognised reduction in corruption in Pakistan, and a recent report by the Transparency International issued from Germany is another important development in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is treading the same path that was the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal due to which the country is economically stabilised. He said unmatched achievements have been registered in the war against terrorism and now Pakistan is more secure and peaceful compared to 2013.

He said development in rural and urban areas is the policy of the government and the KPRRP will boost economic activity in rural areas and result in development and progress. He said agriculture sector has been given special incentives and transportation facilities in rural area have also been increased.

