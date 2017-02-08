PESHAWAR: Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Tuesday that the religious seminaries were targetted in the garb of National Action Plan (NAP).

Speaking at a press conference here, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader said that selective action under the NAP damaged the credibility of the plan. "The plan could not yield the desired results due to discriminatory actions," he added.

He said that a seminary was sealed under the NAP in Charsadda while score of religious scholars also included in the fourth schedule. He said that the seminaries affiliated with the JUI-F were functioning under the party policies and were not involved in any kind of violence or extremism.

Questioning the authenticity of claims that the tribespeople wanted merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that a referendum should be held in Fata over the future of tribal areas. He said that excluding the proposed Fata Reforms' findings for Fata merger from the agenda of the cabinet meeting was creating doubts in the minds of the people.

He said that millions of people would participate in the anniversary function of JUI-F. He said that religious scholars including Imam-e-Kaaba and leaders of various religious organisations would be among the participants.

