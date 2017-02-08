-
Sherpao blasts Centre for delaying Fata’s merger issueFebruary 08, 2017Print : National
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chief Aftab Sherpao has expressed anguish over the dropping of Fata merger issue from the agenda of the federal cabinet.
In a statement here, he termed the move an injustice to tribal people. He said it had exposed the vested interest which was bent upon putting the vital issue on the backburner.
Sherpao said that they were expecting that the federal cabinet meeting would finalise the Fata merger with KP. "Now the people have started questioning the sincerity of the federal government after the issue was dropped from the agenda of the cabinet," he added.
The QWP chief said the tribal people had been victims of terrorism that had badly affected their socio-economic condition. "They have been facing problems for lack of representation at important forums," he said, adding even the representation in the Parliament was insufficient. He said the Fata merger into KP would enable the tribal people to contribute to national development.
Sherpao said the terrorism and extremism had devastated the tribal areas and gigantic efforts were needed to rehabilitate them. "The Fata's merger with KP is a golden opportunity to change the lot of the people but it has been delayed and made controversial," he added.