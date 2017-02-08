Says PPP to protest against erroneous actions

LAHORE: Vehemently condemning the Haroonabad incident, PPP Central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday warned the PML-N government to mend its ways otherwise his party would not hesitate to protest against the wrong government actions.

He demanded stern action against the persons responsible for the attack on Shaukat Basra and killing of his secretary. Flanked by former MNA Chaudhry Manzoor, Kaira, who addressed a gathering of PPP Women Wing members and media persons at the party secretariat, warned the PML-N to get ready to face a tit for tat response from the PPP in future if it continued to target political workers.

Kaira added that the PPP was the name of a struggle and oppression were nothing new to it as the party had faced such incidents in past as well. He alleged that police and state machinery were being used as puppets by the present government and the PML-N had formed its wings in every sector.

