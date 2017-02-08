ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that media, as fourth pillar of the state carries great significance in promoting national harmony and it has an important role to play in strengthening democratic norms and values in the country.

The minister was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) that he received here on Tuesday evening. The PBA delegation comprising Mian Aamir Mahmood (Dunya Media Group), Mir Ibrahim (Geo Television Network) and Doraid Siddiqui (Hum TV) on the occasion apprised the minister about certain tax related issues faced by television channels. There was discussion on streamlining the procedures for payment of dues to television channels and removing bottlenecks at different stages.

The minister said the government would do its utmost to facilitate the working of media. He said the government attached due importance to the development of media which serves as a bridge between the government and the masses.

He noted the issues conveyed by the visiting delegation and said these would be given detailed consideration by the FBR keeping in line with relevant rules and regulations. Effort would be made that all genuine issues are addressed, he said.

Members of the delegation thanked the minister for sparing time from his busy schedule to give a patient hearing to their tax-related issues. Secretary, Finance Division, Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to Finance Minister, Tariq Pasha, and senior FBR officials were present on the occasion.

