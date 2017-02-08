China reiterates support to Pakistan in countering terrorism

ISLAMABAD: On the second day of his official visit to Islamabad, Cheng Guoping, State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security of the Peoples’ Republic of China, once again reiterated China’s full support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism.

“The State Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, and for ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens working on various CPEC projects in Pakistan”, Cheng Guoping was quoted in a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The Chinese support to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism came when the Chinese dignitary met with the Adviser on Foreign Affairs at the Foreign Office today. “Pakistan on its part will continue to support China on all its core issues. There is need to maintain the momentum of high-level contacts between the two countries,” Sartaj Aziz told the State Commissioner.

Taking cognizance of the fact that “profound changes are taking place both internationally and regionally”, Pakistan stressed that strengthening cooperation between China and Pakistan would serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and help promote regional peace and development.

“Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in existing areas of interest, while exploring new avenues for practical collaboration in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries”, added the statement.

Cheng Guoping’s meeting with Sartaj Aziz came at a time when Beijing bailed out Pakistan at the United Nations blocking a move by the United States and supported by the UK and France. On Tuesday, the US moved the UN Sanctions Committee for banning the alleged mastermind of the Pathankot terrorist attack the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

China is the only country among the 15-member 1267 counter terrorism committee of the UN Security Council which has objected to India's application to list Azhar who is accused of masterminding the Pathankot terror attack, as a global terrorist by the UN.

According to reports from New York, the US proposal was finalised after consultations with New Delhi, which had wanted JeM to be designated a terror outfit. The Chinese action came just before the expiry of the 10-day deadline for any proposal to be adopted or blocked or to be put on hold. The 'hold' remains for six months and can be further extended by three months. During this period, it can be anytime converted into a 'block', thereby, ending the life of the proposal. The visit of the Chinese State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security Cheng Guoping, to Islamabad is of great significance as it comes immediately after Pakistan put under house arrest, the head of Jamaat-ud- Dawa, Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed is alleged to be the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack. After the arrest the ISPR had claimed that this move came as the result of a “policy decision”. Pakistan has at the start of the State Commissioner’s visit appreciated China's position on Pakistan's counter-terrorism strategy and the far-reaching successes achieved by Pakistan, while thanking China for its support to Pakistan's national security and territorial integrity,

While several reports spoke of Chinese pressure on Pakistan to arrest Hafiz Saeed, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang denied these reports saying that Beijing supported international cooperation on counter-terrorism with Pakistan, provided it is conducted with Islamabad’s consent.

“China supports the independent strategies made by Pakistan on counter-terrorism and engaging in international cooperation on counter-terrorism. China supports the international community in conducting cooperation on that and we maintain that it must be based on mutual respect,” he said.

Lu Kang last Friday also announced that the Chinese State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security would be visiting Islamabad. Cheng Guoping who arrived for a three day visit , in his meeting with Special Assistant , Syed Tariq Fatemi on Monday stated that China attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan, and supports its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

“He also lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and its security forces in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism, which has also helped maintain regional peace and stability”, Cheng Guoping said according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

Cheng Guoping was also appreciative of Pakistan consistent support to China on issues of core interest and lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and its security forces in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism, which has helped maintain regional peace and stability,

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (EPPEC) also came under discussion at the Foreign Office on Monday and in a meeting with Special Assistant Tariq Fatimi ,both sides reviewed bilateral economic development and other aspects of the bilateral relationship.

“Noting the importance of CPEC for the economic development of Pakistan, the two sides stressed that timely completion of the CPEC projects would not only give a boost to Pakistan’s economy, but would also significantly contribute towards regional connectivity, peace and development.

Pakistan was fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all the projects under CPEC”, added the statement. Some reports have also linked the arrest of Hafiz Saeed with the CPEC saying Beijing was aware of and receptive to tensions between India and Pakistan over this alleged Mumbai attacker.

Prime Minister Modi has clearly told China that it has concerns over the CPEC which passes through Azad Kashmir and told the Chinese at the G20 summit in India that China needs to be “sensitive” to India’s strategic interests, as ‘terror’ is emanating from the region.

0



0







China reiterates support to Pakistan in countering terrorism was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184804-China-reiterates-support-to-Pakistan-in-countering-terrorism/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "China reiterates support to Pakistan in countering terrorism" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184804-China-reiterates-support-to-Pakistan-in-countering-terrorism.