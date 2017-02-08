Saudi Arabia deports 39,000 Pakistanis in four months: report

RIYADH: Some 39,000 Pakistani nationals have been deported from Saudi Arabia in the past four months for visa violations even as a top security official has ordered a “thorough scrutiny” of Pakistanis allowed in to the kingdom amid concern that some of them could be ISIS sympathisers.

Saudi Arabia deported about 39,000 Pakistanis from the kingdom in the past four months for violating the rules of residence and work, foreign media reported Tuesday, quoting informed security sources as saying.

The sources also told the paper that the involvement of a number of Pakistani nationals in some terrorist actions orchestrated by Daesh, the so-called Islamic State, is a cause of public and societal worry. They said a number of Pakistanis were held in the crimes of drug trafficking, thefts, forgery and physical assault.

Against this backdrop, Abdullah Al-Sadoun, chairman of the security committee of the Shoura Council, called for “thoroughly scrutinising” the Pakistanis before they are recruited for work in the kingdom.

He asked for more close coordination with the concerned authorities in Pakistan to thoroughly check those coming to work in the kingdom due to involvement of a number of Pakistanis in security issues, the report said.

Sadoun said the political and religious inclinations of the Pakistanis coming to work in the kingdom should be known to both sides before they are recruited for work. “Pakistan itself is plagued with terrorism due to its close proximity with Afghanistan. The Taliban extremist movement was itself born in Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Nafithat Tawasul (communications window) of the Interior Ministry, they are 82 Pakistani suspects of terror and security issues who are currently held in intelligence prisons.

According to the report, as many as 15 Pakistanis, including a woman, were nabbed following the recent terrorist operations in Al-Harazat and Al-Naseem districts in Jeddah. The ministry recalled that last Ramadan, Abdullah Ghulzar Khan, a Pakistani, exploded himself at the car park of Dr. Soliman Fakheeh Hospital near US consulate in Jeddah.

Last year, the security forces had foiled a terrorist operation in which two Pakistanis, a Syrian and a Sudanese were held for plotting to explode Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah where more than 60,000 spectators gathered to watch a soccer match between the national teams of the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. They were planning to use a booby trapped truck loaded with 400 kg of explosives to undertake the terror attack, the report said.

0



0







Saudi Arabia deports 39,000 Pakistanis in four months: report was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184803-Saudi-Arabia-deports-39000-Pakistanis-in-four-months-report/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Saudi Arabia deports 39,000 Pakistanis in four months: report" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184803-Saudi-Arabia-deports-39000-Pakistanis-in-four-months-report.