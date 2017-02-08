ETPB secretary dies of cardiac arrest on SC premises

ISLAMABAD: Secretray Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Lahore Nawazish Ali died of cardiac arrest on the premises of Supreme Court on Tuesday after appearing in a case before the apex court.

Nawazish Ali was coming out of the courtroom along with Additional Advocate General Punjab Razak A Mirza. During their discussion on the matter relating to the case, Nawazish Ali received a cardiac arrest all of sudden that caused his death on the spot.

Earlier, the Supreme Court sought report from Government of Punjab over illegally occupied evacuee trust land allotted to Police Training Centre, National Highways Authority and a petrol pump in violation of the rules.

The case was heard by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ameer Hani Muslim. Hamid Khan, representing his clients sought remedy against the Board possession of the petitioners’ property in Lahore.

He alleged that the ETPB Lahore has illegally occupied 58 kanals of land of his clients. Justice Amir Hani Muslim remarked that appropriate spending of shrines’ income can benefit the general public in the country observing that government hospitals were not delivering properly about which reports are being disseminated on the television which are food for thought for the decision makers.

Hamid Khan pleaded the court to direct the concerned authorities to vacate his clients’ land from the possession of ETPB saying some of the land in issue is occupied by the National Highways Authority, Police Training Centre and a petrol pump.

The court directed the Punjab government to arrange measurement of such occupied land with assistance of survey department and concerned Tehsildar and submit report during next date of hearing.

Earlier, submitting a report in the instant matter, Additional advocate general Punjab Razzaq A Mirza informed the court that the said land was occupied under the provisions of the ETPB law to which Justice Amir Hani Muslim observed that under the law only that piece of land would be occupied the ownership of which is in question due to more than one claimant. He further observed that where there are legal heirs of an individual occupant of the evacuee trust land then government cannot acquire the evacuee trust land for petrol pump or police training centre.

Secretary ETPB Nawazish Ali submitted before the court that the Board occupied the land in 1980 under the directives of district collector, whereas a Police Training Center was established in 1985 on the land, adding that no legality in taking possession from the appellants was observed.

Razzaq A Mirza informed the bench that chief minister Punjab had allocated the land for petrol pump under Section 17 of the Evacuee Trust law to which Justice Amir Hani Muslim categorically observed that the matter in hand is about misuse of powers. The court was informed that per year income of the said occupied land is about Rs11.9 million which is spent on shrines and particularly for a hospital at Data Darbar Lahore.

Meanwhile, the court directed the ETPB to submit a comprehensive report pertaining to a chart of occupants of the land in question and adjourned the matter till February 15.

0



0







ETPB secretary dies of cardiac arrest on SC premises was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184800-ETPB-secretary-dies-of-cardiac-arrest-on-SC-premises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ETPB secretary dies of cardiac arrest on SC premises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184800-ETPB-secretary-dies-of-cardiac-arrest-on-SC-premises.