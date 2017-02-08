Islamabad

Roots International Schools & Metropolitan International University College (RIS & MIUC) under the umbrella of Global Citizen Society observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, says a press release.

RIS & MIUC students organised a peace walk to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiri people to whole world. The walk was organised to express solidarity with Kashmir in connection with Kashmir Day (Feb 5) to tell the world at large that Pakistanis support their Kashmiris brothers in India Held Kashmir (IHK)on all international forums.

Students sent a solidarity message to the brave Kashmiri youth in IHK that Pakistan and its people want peaceful solution of the Kashmiri issue under the UN resolutions. They chanted slogans to support the Kashmiri freedom struggle and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. It focused on showing Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of IHK, their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to thousands of Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for their rights. They condemned Indian army brutality on innocents people in IHK.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, or Kashmir Day, is a national holiday in Pakistan and also observed by Kashmiri nationalists on 5 February each year. Kashmir Day is observed by people throughout Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). It is an internationally recognised day observed by people, predominantly Kashmiris, worldwide. The day is marked by public processions, special prayers in mosques for the liberation of Kashmir and protests that are carried out against the Indian oppression of Kashmir.

