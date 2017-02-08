Several reasons behind ‘delay in justice’

Shortage of judges, delay in completing investigation on time, non-appearance of witnesses and unavailability of lawyers are major causes; 50,000 cases of different nature are pending in Rawalpindi District Courts

Rawalpindi

Shortage of judges, delay in completing investigation on time, non-appearance of witnesses and unavailability of lawyers are major reasons for delay in justice, District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi General Secretary Arfan Ahmed Khan Niazi told 'The News' here on Tuesday.

There are only 22 courts including 10 civil courts, 11 additional courts and a session court for more than 300,000 cases of different nature here in Rawalpindi District Courts. The government should increase the number of judges otherwise number of pending cases will continuously increase, he warned. The crime rate is also increasing day-by-day because of delay in justice as courts are over-burdened. He also said that Adiala Jail is also over burdened. Majority of under trial prisoners here in Adiala Jail are involved in 'petty' crimes but are behind bars for months and some of for years, he claimed.

District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi, General Secretary Arfan Ahmed Khan Niazi said that courts could impose nominal fine rather than sending people involved in petty crimes to jail. Client's trust could be restored if courts decide cases timely, he said.

According to information collected by 'The News' from Rawalpindi District Courts, more than 50,000 cases of different nature are lying pending in Rawalpindi District Courts for years resulting in immense difficulties to the people.

The officials of administration branch in the district and sessions courts on anonymity told 'The News' that out of 50,000 pending cases, 44,525 are in civil courts, while around 5,000 in courts of additional district and sessions judges.

The administration branch also informed that every month more than 350 or 400 cases are added to the total cases, while the number of judges remains almost unchanged. They said that there is shortage of staff in the courts, while 50 per cent of cases are said to be fake and baseless.

District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi General Secretary Arfan Ahmed Khan Niazi also said that we have demanded computerisation of all court system to speed up the working and to discourage corruption.

Senior lawyers and affected people told 'The News' that there are several reasons for delay in court decisions on cases. Different stakeholders in this regard blame the investigating agencies for creating delay in cases as they do not complete the investigations within 14 days as provided under the Criminal Procedure Code and do not appear in courts to record their statements.

Muhammad Bashir, who is allegedly involved in an attempted murder case, blamed judiciary, police and lawyers for the suffering of the under-trial prisoners. There are several examples that courts decide the cases after death of prisoners. "Where should we go in this situation," he asked.

Senior advocate Rizwan Awan said that there is a need to increase the network of courts for early judgments. Every judge is loaded with a number of cases adding that how a judge could hear more than 150 cases in a day. He said that shortage of court related staff is another reason for delay in judgments whereas police also do not produce witnesses in time.

Sadia Rani, a young lady, told 'The News' that she has been waiting for judgment in a family case for the last five years. During hearing of case, my husband also died while my children are not going to school. But court was giving one date after the other and thus years had passed, she said.

0



0







Several reasons behind ‘delay in justice’ was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184786-Several-reasons-behind-delay-in-justice/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Several reasons behind ‘delay in justice’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184786-Several-reasons-behind-delay-in-justice.