Islamabad: Light rain is likely to take place in Islamabad and adjoining areas in the next 48 hours.

According to Muhammad Ayaz, forecasting officer at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Thursday (morning).

“Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places of Malakand, Hazara and Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas,” he said. The weatherman warned that shallow foggy conditions were likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

