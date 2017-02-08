Islamabad: Absence of proper sewerage system in Union Council (UC-47) Tarnol is causing various types of diseases among the residents who have to travel to other areas for treatment as there is no basic health unit in the union council.

It is really unfortunate that there is no playground, park or recreation spot in the union council so the people especially youngsters never have any option to utilize their free time in recreation and healthy activities.

Malik Khalid, a resident of the area, said a committee was constituted by Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation to review the existing water supply system and make recommendations but the members of the committee ignored the miseries of this area and avoided including their suggestions in their report.

Haider Ali, another resident, said increasing encroachment in the area is making hurdles in smooth flow of the vehicular traffic, adding “There is a need to initiate grand operation to remove encroachment from streets and the commercial areas.”

UC-47 chairman Malik Rizwan said they are making all out efforts to resolve all basis issues of the area including provision of clean drinking water, introduction of sewerage system, revival of basic health unit and setting up the chairman office.

“The computerised national identity cards of number of residents of this union council were blocked but now all of these are being restored due to their consistent efforts,” he said.

