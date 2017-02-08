Islamabad

The Lok Virsa will hold an open competition for all on Sunday (February 26), will also have its Basant celebrations at this occasion in full vigour. According to Shabir Rakhshani of Lok Virsa, ‘desi tolis’ and modern bands, armatures and established singers, all invited to compete for the best basant song of this season.

"Those wanting to be part of this competition should register soon and start preparing. The groups have to meet a minimum quality requirement and a short listing process and therefore, a committee would have to take their auditions so submit your songs not later than 20th February," he said.

Shabir Rakhshani said the best 10 songs will get an award of Rs20,000 each and will be selected to produce a special Basant album by Lok Virsa. The three top songs will be awarded first, second and third prizes with cash awards. The first prize winner will be invited to do an exclusive album of folk songs at Lok Virsa studios.

