LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Tuesday arrested a dreaded outlaw in a border village near the Frontier Region.“A police party raided a suspected hideout in Mastikhel village along the boundary with Frontier Region and arrested the criminal identified as Gul Khan without facing any resistance,” claimed an official. “The cops also seized a pistol and bullets from the outlaw and shifted him to an undisclosed location for interrogation,” said the official.He said Gul Khan was wanted to Islamabad and Lahore police in several cases of murder, attempted murder and vehicles’ snatching.

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist carrying a head money of Rs1 million was arrested by the police here on Tuesday.According to police officials, the action was taken by the Special Unit. The held militant Ihsanul Haq was wanted in connection with attacks on police in Swabi.

PESHAWAR: A woman and a young girl died while another person was wounded when the roof of a house collapsed in Dabgari on Tuesday.According to the officials of the Rescue 1122, Mrs Furqan, 28, Malaika, 8, died when the roof of their house collapsed early Tuesday morning. A 10-year-old child, Muawiya, was wounded in the incident and shifted to hospital. The local sources said the building was in a dilapidated condition.

