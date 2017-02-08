Print Story
NOWSHERA: District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Ahmad Tanoli on Tuesday visited the Nowshera prison along with other judges and enquired about the issues being faced by the inmates.
Additional District and Sessions Judges Jehanzeb Khan Shinwari, Khalid Khan, Civil Judge Sheraz Tariq and Jail Superintendent Falak Sher Khan accompanied him during the visit. They learned about the problems of the inmates.
Jail Superintendent Falak Sher said 325 inmates were languishing at the prison that was meant for 125 prisoners. Some inmates complained that they were implicated in fake cases. District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Ahmad Tanoli assured them that they would be provided justice. The judges also inspected the food being provided to the inmates.