LAHORE

Mining Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and Geo-Mineral Associates on Tuesday signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) for review and analysis of coal mine support system of Punjab, Pakistan.’’

According to a press release, Mining Engineering Department Chairman Dr Zulfiqar Ali and Pakistan Mines Owner Association Chairman Muhammad Khalid Pervaiz signed the MoU, focusing on identifying malfunctioning in support system of mines in Punjab and presenting solutions for them.

Muhammad Khalid Pervaiz extended his support to improve research facilities and ensure good cooperation between academia and industry.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said the MoU was a step to improve the industry-academia relationships and would help promote safe mining practices in the province.

0



0







UET, mine owners sign MoU was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184764-UET-mine-owners-sign-MoU/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UET, mine owners sign MoU" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184764-UET-mine-owners-sign-MoU.