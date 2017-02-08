LAHORE

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that promotion of technical and vocational education in Punjab is top priority of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif so well considered measures are being taken according to his vision.

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said foreign partners were supporting Tevta to strength its system across the province as future of the country was entirely linked with it. Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said the dream of progress could not be realised without skilled workforce. He added Tevta was imparting free training in hospitality, driving, food and beverages, construction, IT, Chinese language and other important sectors as trained manpower was urgently required at the national and international level.

DC: Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed paid a surprise visit to Mian Mir Hospital and checked arrangements in wards, emergency room and medicine store here Tuesday. He was accompanied by additional Deputy Commissioner General Asfandyar Baloch, health officials and the hospital administration. During his visit, the DC reviewed cleanliness arrangements. He went to different wards of the hospital and talked to patients and inquired from them about the facilities being provided to them. On a complaint regarding talking on phone while examining patient, he directed the hospital administration to take action against doctors. Similarly, he also observed cleanliness in wards and checked medicine stock. He also inspected the quality of material being used in the construction of new blocks in the hospital and expressed his satisfaction.

Mayor: To review administrative and cleanliness affairs of Dar-ul-Amaan, Mayor of Lahore paid a surprise visit to the premises here on Tuesday.

Lord Mayor Col (R) Mubashir Javed was accompanied by officials of Social Welfare department and officials of Dar-ul-Amaan. He observed the facilities being provided to women and children who have taken shelter in it and showed his satisfaction.

Briefing the mayor, Dar-ul-Amaan incharge Misbah Rasheed said that there were 63 women and 15 children in Dar-ul-Amaan who are being provided best residential facilities and home-like atmosphere.

The mayor, later on, distributed clothes among 63 women and said cleanliness arrangements and atmosphere there was excellent. He also appreciated the efforts of Dar-ul-Amaan incharge over keeping affairs of the institution perfect.

